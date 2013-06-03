LONDON The Labour party sought to convince voters on Monday that it is fit to run the economy by promising "iron discipline" on spending and pledging some cuts to welfare benefits if it wins the 2015 election.

Would-be chancellor Ed Balls said winter fuel subsidies will be scrapped for the richest pensioners if Labour wins power, a small saving but a signal that the party is determined to show it can cut social spending.

The leadership of the party that ran Britain for 13 years until 2010 has come under pressure from internal critics, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who say it is short on specific policy ideas.

Labour has a 10-point lead over the Conservatives in opinion polls. But it lags on the question of who is best to run the economy with memories still fresh in voters' minds of how it managed Britain in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Balls, who held several roles in the last Labour government, blamed the need for future cuts on Britain's current Conservative-led coalition government, which he accused of failing to do enough now to get the economy growing again.

But he stressed the need for Labour to adopt "iron discipline" on spending.

"We will have to govern in a very different way and in circumstances very different to what we have known for many years," he said in a speech at Thomson Reuters in London.

"The situation we will inherit will require a very different kind of Labour government to those which have gone before," Balls continued, saying he would have to disappoint hopes within his party of more ministerial spending.

"The relentless focus of my Shadow Cabinet colleagues must be on how to re-prioritise money within and between budgets for current spending, rather than coming to me with proposals for any additional spending," he said.

On Thursday, Labour leader Ed Miliband will make another speech on welfare reform, underscoring how the party wants to give voters a better idea its policies even if it remains reluctant about spelling them out two years before the election.

Britain's economy has largely flat-lined for three years as Prime Minister David Cameron focused on cutting public spending and as the euro zone crisis caused havoc in key export markets.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund said Britain should bring forward infrastructure spending immediately to help the slow recovery, a call the government is unlikely to heed.

TIMETABLE, DETAILS TO COME

Chancellor George Osborne has stuck with his plan of 2010 to eliminate Britain's budget deficit, one of the biggest in the European Union. He aims to announce 11.5 billion pounds of spending cuts for the fiscal year 2015-16 at the end of June.

To help back up his promise of fiscal discipline if Labour wins power back in 2015, Balls said the party will set out a "a clear timetable to get the deficit and the debt down."

He declined to say whether Labour would seek match the budgetary zeal of the current government, saying there was too much uncertainty about what the economy and the budget will look like in two years' time.

But he warned there would be no quick fix: "It will take years to sort out George Osborne's fiscal mess."

To address the criticism that his party lacked specific policies to show it means business on cutting costs, Balls said Labour would end winter fuel subsidies for the richest 5 percent of pensioners. A Labour official said the move would save about 100 million pounds a year.

That kind of idea has been supported by members of the Liberal Democrats, the minority partner in the Conservatives' ruling alliance, and might be seen as an overture to the Lib Dems should there be no clear winner of the 2015 election.

Balls also said Labour would seek to keep a lid on welfare costs through a "fair cap" on benefits and housing benefit reform which would tackle high rents and address the shortage of affordable housing.

He said his long-standing proposal for a temporary cut in value-added tax remained valid but if the economy strengthened, the focus should shift to long-term capital investment. He also reiterated his call for a home-building programme.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Jeremy Gaunt)