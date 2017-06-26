Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will clinch a deal within hours with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up her minority government, the BBC reported.
LONDON British consumer confidence plunged during the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Theresa May's election flop, hitting the sales of general retailers such as Debenhams just as shoppers' spending power is undermined by the pound's fall.
EDINBURGH Scotland's secessionist leader on Tuesday postponed plans for a second independence referendum until the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union are clear.