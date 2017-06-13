After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told Britain's newly returned parliament on Tuesday that the country needed to come together to face the challenges of leaving the European Union and maintaining security after recent attacks by Islamist militants.
"As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together in a sprit of national unity to keep our country safe and build a stronger, fairer and more prosperous future for everyone in every part of our United Kingdom," she said.
May lost her Conservative Party's majority in parliament in an election last week, raising questions about how she will proceed with her plan to take Britain out of the EU and with other legislation.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.