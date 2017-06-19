Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May is leading the country through "incredibly challenging times," her spokeswoman said on Monday when asked about media speculation that May might face a challenge from within her Conservative Party.
"These are incredibly challenging times, with a couple of terrible incidents in a week, and she is leading the country through those incidents and through this difficult time," the spokeswoman told reporters.
She had been asked whether May was confident she was still the right person to lead the country.
The Sunday Telegraph, citing senior Conservative sources, said May would face an immediate leadership challenge from eurosceptic lawmakers in her party if she seeks to water down her plans for Brexit.
Britain has been hit by multiple attacks by extremists and by a devastating fire at a tower block in London that killed 79 people. May's authority was severely weakened when she lost her parliamentary majority in an election on June 8.
(Reporting by William James; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.
LONDON Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of London and Birmingham on Saturday to prevent far-right demonstrators from clashing with rival anti-fascism groups on a day of protest following deadly attacks in Britain.