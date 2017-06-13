After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON Talks between UK Prime Minister Theresa May's minority Conservative government and Northern Ireland's DUP broke up for the night on Tuesday, and will resume the following day, a spokesman for May's office said.
The spokesman did not provide details on the timing of Wednesday's talks.
The Conservatives need the support of Northern Ireland's 10 Democratic Unionist Party lawmakers to pass legislation. Earlier on Tuesday, the DUP's leader said the agreement, which is expected to be more informal than a coalition, could be "sooner rather than later".
May lost her majority on Thursday in an election she had called in order to boost her hand heading into negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union, which are scheduled to begin next week.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.
LONDON European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.