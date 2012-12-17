LONDON A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of leaking information to national newspapers about former British minister Andrew Mitchell's outburst at officers on Downing Street, Scotland Yard said on Sunday.

The unnamed constable, working in London's Metropolitan Police with the Diplomatic Protection Group, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being bailed on Sunday.

The officer, who has been suspended from duty, was taken to a London police station. He is due to return on an unspecified date in January next year.

Mitchell, the former Chief Whip responsible for keeping discipline among MPs in Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party, was accused of calling police "plebs", after being told to get off his bicycle as he left Downing Street in October.

He resigned after failing to shake off accusations he called police the insult laden with snobbery that fuelled perceptions Cameron's government is out of touch with voters.

Pleb is short for plebeian, relating to the common people of ancient Rome, and also meaning coarse or vulgar.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)