'You can still stop Brexit,' EU lawmakers to tell Britons
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
CAIRO Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood criticised as unacceptable and politically-motivated the results of a British review that concluded membership of the Islamist group was an indicator of extremism.
The Muslim Brotherhood said in a statement on Thursday the British position suggested it supported the military's overthrow in mid-2013 of Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood member who was democratically elected president after the 2011 uprising.
As military chief, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi removed Mursi from power following mass protests against his turbulent year in office. Sisi banned the group, jailed thousands of its supporters and went on to win a presidential election.
"If Britain sees that peaceful protests and activities that reject the military coup, the killing of civilians and the detentions and disappearances as extremist then certainly Britain has a defect it needs to remedy," it said in a statement.
LONDON After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.