CAIRO Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood criticised as unacceptable and politically-motivated the results of a British review that concluded membership of the Islamist group was an indicator of extremism.

The Muslim Brotherhood said in a statement on Thursday the British position suggested it supported the military's overthrow in mid-2013 of Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood member who was democratically elected president after the 2011 uprising.

As military chief, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi removed Mursi from power following mass protests against his turbulent year in office. Sisi banned the group, jailed thousands of its supporters and went on to win a presidential election.

"If Britain sees that peaceful protests and activities that reject the military coup, the killing of civilians and the detentions and disappearances as extremist then certainly Britain has a defect it needs to remedy," it said in a statement.

