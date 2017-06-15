May still to be PM at year end - Hammond
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
BELFAST Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to secure support for a minority government are to continue in London today, a DUP spokesman said on Thursday.
Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds is leading the DUP delegation to London as party leader Arlene Foster has returned to Northern Ireland, the spokesman said.
Dodds will meet May at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon for one of a series of meetings May is having with the leaders of Northern Ireland parties in an effort to reach agreement on setting up a new power-sharing government for the region, he said.
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond said he was confident Prime Minister Theresa May will strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to gain support for her minority government.