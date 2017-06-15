Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Britain will hold its state opening of parliament on June 21 when the government will set out its legislative agenda, the Press Association news agency quoted Andrea Leadsom, leader of the lower house of parliament, as saying on Thursday.
By setting the date for the beginning of parliament, when Queen Elizabeth will make a speech, the government looks confident that a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May will be agreed.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by William Schomberg)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia's new crown prince and likely next king shares U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish view of Iran, but a more confrontational approach towards Tehran carries a risk of escalation in an unstable region, current and former U.S. officials said.