Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

LONDON Britain will hold its state opening of parliament on June 21 when the government will set out its legislative agenda, the Press Association news agency quoted Andrea Leadsom, leader of the lower house of parliament, as saying on Thursday.

By setting the date for the beginning of parliament, when Queen Elizabeth will make a speech, the government looks confident that a deal with a small Northern Irish party to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May will be agreed.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by William Schomberg)