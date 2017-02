LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday he'd seen no evidence that Prime Minister David Cameron's promise to hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union had deterred inward investment.

"Quite the contrary," said Osborne. He said separately that better information about the likely direction of Bank of England interest rates would help British home owners, adding he had already asked the BoE to consider giving more detailed guidance.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)