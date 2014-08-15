LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives have pulled level with the opposition Labour party, according to a YouGov poll published on Friday, as the economy recovers ahead of a national election next May.

The poll put both on 35 percent of the vote, just over a month before the parties prepare to host their last annual conferences before the election. The last time the two parties drew level was in May.

Labour's lead has been shrinking as a growing body of data shows that Britain's $2.5 trillion (1.50 trillion pound) economy has recovered from the 2008 crisis and is set to grow faster than any other major Western economy this year.

The economy is forecast by the Bank of England to grow at 3.5 percent this year.

The Liberal Democrats, currently the junior partner in the ruling coalition, were forecast to win eight percent of the vote, trailing the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) on 12 percent.

The poll was taken on Aug. 13-14. Sample size was 1,984 adults.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)