An advertising van displaying a new Conservative Party poster drives past the Houses of Parliament in central London January 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain's ruling Conservatives said on Saturday they would cap redundancy payments for public-sector workers at 95,000 pounds if they win a national election set for May 7, as part of their drive to rein in state spending.

Official forecasts suggest 1 million government jobs will go over the course of the next five-year parliament. The Conservatives and their Liberal Democrat coalition partners have already cut about 400,000 public sector jobs since taking power in 2010 in order to reduce Britain's large budget deficit.

Junior finance minister Priti Patel, in an article in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, said the Conservatives would make an election manifesto pledge to cap the pay-offs to public-sector workers and would introduce legislation in the new parliament.

"Excessive public-sector redundancy payouts -- courtesy of the British taxpayer -- are all too commonplace," Patel said, citing payments of more than 450,000 pounds for senior civil servants and staff in the state-funded National Health Service.

Prime Minister David Cameron stressed his commitment to deficit reduction when he launched an election billboard campaign on Friday, contrasting it with the more gradual approach of the opposition Labour Party.

Labour said on Saturday the government had already wasted money on redundancy payments when it reorganised National Health Service management at a total cost of 1.6 billion pounds.

Redundancy payments are normally based on length of service and final salary. The BBC reported Dave Penman, general secretary of the First Division Association civil service trade union, as saying that the 95,000 pound cap could hit up to half of Britain's public-sector workers.

A public-sector worker with 20 years' service who was earning 50,000 pounds a year, such as a senior nurse or mid-ranking police officer, would probably be hit by the new limit.

Patel said long-serving public-sector workers who earned less than 27,000 pounds a year would be exempt from the cap.

Britain's budget deficit currently stands at just over five percent of gross domestic product, half its level when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition came to power.

The Conservatives want to run a budget surplus by 2018-19.

Most opinion polls show a narrow lead for Labour ahead of the May election, but many analysts think no one party is likely to win an outright majority in parliament, possibly resulting in another coalition government of two or more parties.

($1 = 0.6525 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Gareth Jones)