Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves 10 Downing Street as he names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron is due to travel to Scotland on Friday to meet Scotland's First Minister and nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon, his office said on Thursday.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which led a failed bid for independence last year, secured a crushing victory north of the border at last week's national election, taking 56 of Scotland's 59 seats in the Westminster parliament.

Sturgeon has said that when she spoke briefly to Cameron the morning after the election she told him it could not be "business as usual" when it came to the Westminster parliament's relationship with Scotland.

Cameron, whose Conservatives won a surprise majority, pledged to keep the United Kingdom together by devolving more powers to Scotland.

"It was actually a relatively short call on that morning, tomorrow will be the opportunity for them to have a more substantive discussion," Cameron's spokesman said on Thursday.

