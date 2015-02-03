Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband gestures as launches his party's 2015 election campaign, at the Lowry Theatre in Salford, north west England January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON The Labour party will lose as many as 30 Scottish seats to nationalists in the May 7 election, a poll showed on Tuesday, reducing Labour leader Ed Miliband's chances of unseating Prime Minister David Cameron.

Scots voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in a Sept. 18 referendum, but support for the Scottish National Party has since soared on the perception that London will not deliver the extra powers it promised to swing the poll result.

The Times/YouGov poll shows the Scottish National Party has a 21-point lead in Scotland and would take 48 percent of the vote to Labour's 27 percent, the Times newspaper reported. The Lib Dems were on 4 percent and Conservatives on 15 percent in Scotland, the poll showed.

The Times said that when plugged into a model, the results would give the SNP 48 out of 59 seats in Scotland, up from the 6 it won in 2010, leaving Labour just 11 seats, down from the 41 it won in 2010.

The nationalists aim to usurp Labour in Scotland and win the balance of power in an election that will decide who rules the world's sixth-largest economy and whether voters will get a referendum by 2017 on membership of the European Union.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)