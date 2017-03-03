Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
GLASGOW, Scotland There is no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, in a speech attacking Scottish nationalists for being "obsessed" with independence.
Since last year's Brexit vote, Scottish National Party leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said she could push for a new independence referendum if the country is forced into a clean break with the bloc.
"The economic case for the union has never been stronger," May told her Conservative Party's Scottish conference in Glasgow. "There is no economic case for breaking up the United Kingdom, or of loosening the ties which bind us together."
May also said that no decisions currently taken by the Scottish parliament will be removed from it when Britain leaves the EU.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.