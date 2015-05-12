EDINBURGH Standard Life (SL.L), one of Scotland's biggest financial institutions, has welcomed the Scottish National Party (SNP)'s success in last week's UK national elections, saying Scottish businesses would benefit from a strong voice in London.

The comments from Standard Life Chairman Gerry Grimstone came after the insurer warned about the risks of Scottish independence ahead of a referendum last year, and Grimstone said he would not hesitate to speak out again if needed.

The SNP took 56 out of 59 Scottish seats in last week's election, vowing to secure more power for the devolved government in Edinburgh. But the party has said its success does not provide a mandate to seek another independence vote.

"We are looking forward very much to having a strong, reasonable Scottish voice in the Houses of Parliament," Grimstone told the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Standard Life had said ahead of last September's referendum it would consider relocating some operations from Scotland in the event voters opted for independence, one of a number of major companies to talk negatively about a "yes" vote.

Grimstone said Standard Life would speak out again if faced with a similar position in future.

"If we felt that we had to speak up and say something to ensure continuity and stability for the company and customers, we would do so," Grimstone said. "That’s not the position we are in now, but without hesitation, we would speak up."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)