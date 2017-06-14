The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, stands on the steps of 10 Downing Street before talks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A deal between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party and British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could be delayed until next week after a fire in an apartment block in central London killed several people on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Media had reported a deal, which would see the DUP support May's minority government, was on course to be announced on Wednesday. The BBC said that would now not happen, a delay which could possibly postpone Brexit talks due to begin next week.

"Deal between DUP and government could be delayed until next week because of aftermath of #grenfelltower and diary commitments of both leaders," BBC political reporter Norman Smith said on Twitter.

"Sources say delay over government deal with DUP not because talks are 'stuttering' - 95 percent agreed between both sides."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Elizabeth Piper)