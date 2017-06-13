After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May made no comment as she left her Number 10 Downing Street residence on Tuesday after holding talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party over a deal to back her government.
May did not comment on the progress of the discussions with DUP leader Arlene Foster, who left by a different exit.
May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme. It was unclear whether there was a deal.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.