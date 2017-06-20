Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government is still working towards an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support May's minority government, a Conservative source said on Tuesday.
"Talks are ongoing with the DUP and we continue to work towards a confidence and supply arrangement," the source said.
"As we have said, both parties are committed to strengthening the Union (between the UK's member nations), combating terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering prosperity across the whole United Kingdom.
"While our discussions continue it is important the government gets on with its business."
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.
LONDON Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of London and Birmingham on Saturday to prevent far-right demonstrators from clashing with rival anti-fascism groups on a day of protest following deadly attacks in Britain.