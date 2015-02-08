Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo arrives for his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, at Number 10 Downing Street in London August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British offshore financial centres on Sunday criticised the leader of the opposition Labour Party after he threatened to put them on an international blacklist for tax avoidance if he wins a national election in May.

Ed Miliband's call for territories such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey, and Guernsey to produce a register disclosing the owners of firms, was ill-informed and could damage Britain's commercial interests and cost jobs, they said.

"We would ... remind Mr. Miliband of Bermuda’s strategic economic contribution to the UK, which includes direct and indirect employment in the UK of 100,000 people," the government of Bermuda said in a statement.

Miliband, who has rejected accusations from Prime Minister David Cameron's ruling Conservatives that he is pursuing an anti-business agenda, said on Saturday British self-governing overseas territories would have six months after any Labour victory to clamp down on tax avoidance or face action.

With his party narrowly ahead of, or neck and neck with the Conservatives in polls before a May 7 vote, his comments went down well with core supporters.

But they caused consternation in British territories, some of which have become major international financial centres thanks to low taxation and light-touch regulation.

In a letter to Miliband, Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar's chief minister, said the British overseas territory was "clearly not a tax haven" and planned to implement a central register of companies and trusts.

Miliband's comments had been picked up by a gleeful Spanish press, he complained, and were being used as "a rod with which to beat us."

"I should therefore be grateful for a public clarification," Picardo told Miliband.

The government of Bermuda said it was "surprised and disappointed" by Miliband's intervention, adding that it remained open to continuing dialogue about "sharing best practice across borders in areas of corporate transparency."

Jersey and Guernsey also criticised Miliband.

Cameron's government has made progress in getting offshore centres to agree to exchange tax information in future, but has not succeeded in getting them to introduce public registries of firms' ultimate owners despite efforts to do so.

Speaking on Sunday, British finance minister George Osborne said Miliband's plan would alienate allies like the United States, France and Germany because the Labour leader was saying he'd blacklist any country that didn't have a central register.

"I think he makes it up as he goes along and if you actually look at what he's saying, he's saying he wants to blacklist almost every country in the OECD because they don't have these central registers," Osborne told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Miliband's office dismissed Osborne's comments as ridiculous.

