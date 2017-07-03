LONDON President Donald Trump has no plans to visit Britain in the near future, a senior U.S. government official said on Monday, but he added that the U.S. leader could always suddenly change his mind.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman also said the government was unaware of any plans for Trump to visit Britain in the next few weeks. British media had reported that government sources were warned he might visit his golf resort in Scotland at short notice in the next two weeks.

Trump is due to visit to Europe for the G20 summit this week and to take part in Bastille Day celebrations in France.

"I am not aware of any plans for the president to visit the UK in the next few weeks," May's spokesman told reporters. He said an invitation for Trump to come to Britain on a state visit had been accepted and details would be set out in due course.

Another British official said no firm plan had yet been made for Trump's state visit to Britain. The second official also was unaware of any plan by Trump to visit Britain in the near future.

May extended the invitation to Trump during a trip to Washington in January, but no date has ever been announced. Media have reported that the trip has been postponed over concerns about the threat of protests.

(Reporting by William James and Mark Hosenball, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Larry King)