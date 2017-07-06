EDINBURGH Donald Trump's approach to politics "has gripped the imagination of people around the world", British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, joking that he would like to be allowed to tweet as much as the U.S. president.

Johnson, famous for his gaffe-prone diplomacy, laughed off a question from the BBC that Trump was not "pretty unpredictable and a bit scary".

"I think actually that Donald Trump's approach to politics has been something that has gripped the imagination of people around the world," Johnson said.

"(Trump) has engaged people in politics in a way we haven't seen for a long time with his tweets and all the rest of it. I certainly wouldn't be allowed to tweet in a way that he does much as I might like to," he said.

"I can see my Foreign Office minders here looking extremely apprehensive."

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)