HANGZHOU, China Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that British Member of Parliament Keith Vaz should make his own decision about his future political career after claims in the Sunday Mirror newspaper about his personal life.

"What is important for people is that they feel that they are able to have confidence in their politicians and that's what we all have a duty to provide for those who elect us," May said when asked about the report.

"What Keith does is for Keith and any decisions he wishes to make are for him but I think that overall what people look for is confidence in their politicians," she said.

Vaz has referred the allegations to his lawyer.

