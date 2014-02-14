LONDON UK Independence Party (UKIP) pushed Prime Minister David Cameron's ruling Conservative party into third place in a bellwether vote for a parliamentary seat, coming second behind the opposition Labour party.

The results, published on Friday, will worry Cameron since some polls show UKIP, which wants Britain to leave the EU, could split his party's vote in an election for the European Parliament in May and at a national vote in 2015.

Cameron, who has promised to try to reshape Britain's EU ties and give Britons an in/out EU membership referendum if re-elected next year, played down the result.

"By-elections are a time when people know they can send a message and make a protest without changing the government," Cameron told Sky News.

"But those messages, those protests, I always listen to them very closely and I will do on this occasion too."

UKIP increased its vote by more than five times in the Wythenshawe and Sale East constituency seat in the north of England compared to 2010 when the seat was last contested and it got only 3.4 percent.

UKIP leader Nigel Farage tweeted it was a "good, solid performance".

The seat was a test of UKIP's appeal beyond its heartlands in the south of England where it has traditionally polled better among disenchanted Conservative voters.

The vote was being closely watched to see who came second. The overall outcome - a Labour win - was never in doubt since the left-leaning party has held the seat since it was first created in 1997.

Labour took 55.2 percent of the vote, UKIP 17.9 percent, the Conservatives 14.5 percent, and the Liberal Democrats, the junior partner in a coalition with Cameron's Conservatives, just 4.9 percent.

The result was so poor that the Liberal Democrats lost the financial deposit they put down to take part in the vote in the first place.

The vote was triggered by the death of the incumbent Labour member of parliament last month.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Paul Sandle and Andrew Osborn)