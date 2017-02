Vote leave posters are seen in a window in Chelsea, London, Britain, June 23, 2016.. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON A poll by Ipsos MORI suggested 52 percent of British voters would opt to remain in the European Union and 48 percent would vote to leave in a referendum being held on Thursday.

Sterling rose against the dollar after the poll was published, reaching a six-month high and trading up 1.2 percent on the day.

The poll of 1,592 people was commissioned by the Evening Standard newspaper and the research was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, up until 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday.

