LONDON Labour party is extending its opinion poll lead over the Conservatives, a new survey showed on Monday, highlighting ebbing confidence in the government's economic competence after a week of budget U-turns.

Pollster Angus Reid found that Labour had extended its lead by four points to 45 percent since April while the Conservatives were unchanged on 29 percent, echoing other low poll ratings since the government's badly received annual budget in March.

A public backlash forced the government to backtrack on three proposed taxes in the past week, a move the government says shows it is listening and is willing to change course, but which critics say shows a lack of resolve and poor planning.

"Nobody thinks this government lacks resolve, strength and grit. It has all of those things and it also has the courage to say: look, if we've got something wrong, let's change it; let's not keep ploughing into the brick wall," Prime Minister David Cameron told the BBC on Sunday.

A YouGov poll in the Sunday Times put the Conservatives on 32 percent and Labour on 42 percent, and showed only 18 percent of those surveyed thought finance minister George Osborne - also the Conservatives' chief strategist - was doing a good job.

The Conservative-led coalition government has focused on the economy and made a spending squeeze to tackle the budget deficit its flagship policy, but doubts over the plan have grown since the economy returned to recession in April after two years of cuts.

Angus Reid surveyed 2,005 British adults in the period May 30 to 31.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Tim Pearce)