LONDON Britain's Labour Party is 2 points ahead of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives before a national election on May 7, according to a Populus Poll published in the Financial Times on Monday.

The survey puts Labour on 34 per cent, and the Conservatives on 32 percent, down one percentage point since a week ago.

The anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party is up one point to 15, while the Liberal Democrats were steady with 9 percent support, the poll found.

The two main parties have been neck and neck in the polls since the beginning of the year, with neither establishing a lead beyond the typical 3 percent margin of error in most surveys.

With no sign yet of a surge in support for either the Conservatives or Labour, polls indicate that a hung parliament is the most likely outcome, potentially handing the role of king maker to the leader of the Liberal Democrats or the Scottish Nationalists.

