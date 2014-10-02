United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) books are displayed for sale at the annual party conference in Doncaster, northern England September 26 , 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON The UK Independence Party, which wants Britain to leave the European Union, has claimed a boost in its campaign to upset British politics after a businessman pledged to give the party a donation of 1 million pounds.

Insurance entrepreneur Arron Banks originally planned to give 100,000 pounds to UKIP but he said he would raise the donation ten-fold after a comment by William Hague, a senior Conservative Party member, who called him a "nobody."

The announcement, made on Wednesday, followed the defection of two Conservative members of parliament to UKIP in recent weeks. UKIP is hoping to win seats in May's national elections, posing a threat to Britain's main political parties.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)