LONDON A man is due to appear in court on Friday accused of defacing a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth with paint at London's Westminster Abbey.

Tim Haries, 41, an electrician from South Yorkshire, has been charged with causing criminal damage worth over 5,000 pounds ($7,800), London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.

A campaign group for fathers' rights said the action was carried out by one of its members making a plea to the queen for help. Fathers4Justice (F4J) supports divorced fathers seeking greater access to their children.

The painting by London-based artist Ralph Heimans had been part of a display marking the 50th anniversary of the Queen's coronation in 1953.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by John Stonestreet)