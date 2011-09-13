WOTTON-UNDER-EDGE, England Central banks around the world have not moved far enough towards more easing, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters whether global central banks were getting closer to more easing, he replied: "They have not moved far enough."

Posen reiterated that he was worried that central banks were making a broad mistake, being too passive and too worried about inflation risks.

He was speaking to reporters in southwest England after making a speech calling on the Bank of England to inject more monetary stimulus into the UK economy.

Referring to his proposal that the government should set up a bank to supply more credit to small and medium sized businesses, Posen said that the government could use parts of the banks it had to fully or partially nationalise during the crisis, such as the branches that Lloyds must sell off.

"There is no reason in the world why you cannot repurpose government owned banks," he said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)