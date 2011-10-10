LONDON Britain's advertising watchdog is tightening its rules on raunchy posters, after a government report recommended reducing the number of sexual images where children were likely to see them.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it will take a harder line on what images are acceptable for outdoor advertising, especially near schools.

The sexualisation of children has been a growing concern and the ASA's announcement comes ahead of a summit on the issue to be hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday.

Examples given by the ASA on what pictures could be considered overtly sexual included people emulating sexual positions, undressing suggestively or wearing lingerie such as suspenders.

The ASA said these sorts of images may not be suitable for outdoor advertising in any location.

Images which were suggestive rather than overt, including people in seductive poses, were likely to see their placement restricted.

Earlier this year, a review published by the Department for Education and led by Reg Bailey, chief executive of Christian charity Mothers' Union, made a list of 14 recommendations to address parents' concerns around the sexualisation of children.

The ASA said the firmer line on children's exposure to sexual images was part of a series of actions it was taking in response to the review.

"We're also launching a website for parents that makes it easier to know where they should go to for concerns they have about images in the media," said an ASA spokesman.

"We're going to increase our consumer engagement activity, meeting with children, parents and teachers."

Other recommendations made by the review included the introduction of age ratings on music videos, making it easier for parents to block adult material on the internet and ensuring the 9 p.m. television viewing watershed is not pushed to the limits.

