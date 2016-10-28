LONDON Britain has trimmed the target for its 2016/17 electricity capacity auction to 53.6 gigawatts (GW) from 53.8 GW to reflect changes to energy availability, the government said.

It will seek to reserve 51.7 GW for the winter of 2020/21 and not 52 GW, according to a letter from Business Secretary Greg Clark to National Grid published on Friday.

The auctions are designed to safeguard Britain's future power supply by paying plant owners to keep back-up electricity available at short notice.

The auctions are due to be held in December.

