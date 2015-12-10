The Shard building is seen through electricity cables in London October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Britain secured backup electricity capacity for 2019/20 on Thursday, awarding contracts to power plants for 46.35 gigawatts (GW) at 18 pounds per kilowatt per year, according to the preliminary results of an auction.

Details of successful bidders are expected to be published on Friday. The auction results are subject to verification.

Britain's capacity market mechanism is designed to ensure backup power is available when intermittent renewable energy sources fail to produce electricity.

