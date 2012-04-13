LONDON Norwegian spot power exchange Nord Pool Spot has won a contract to develop and operate Britain's first virtual electricity hub that is needed to integrate the UK into the planned North West European (NWE) market coupling project.

Nord Pool Spot was selected following a competitive tendering exercise run by the UK's National Grid Interconnectors Ltd, which operates the power connector between Britain and France, Nord Pool Spot said on Friday in a statement.

"The virtual hub will facilitate the pooling of Great Britain (power trading) liquidity and the formation of a common reference price for electricity across all participating power exchanges by the end of 2012, in line with the objectives of the NWE project," Nord Pool Spot said.

"The appointment of the hub operator and the development of the hub arrangements during 2012 are important steps towards the goal of a single European market by 2014," National Grid Interconnectors' director Alison Kay said.

In contrast to the other countries involved in the NWE market coupling project, the UK's power market allows for multiple power exchanges and interconnector operators to participate, making a virtual hub that pools all participants together.

"The purpose of the GB hub will be to facilitate open access and participation of all these parties and to ensure that there is a single electricity market price for GB, rather than potentially having differing prices on each GB exchange," Nord Pool Spot said.

"Under the NWE umbrella Nord Pool Spot ... will deliver market coupling and capacity allocation services to Great Britain, the Central Western Europe region and the Nordic areas," it added.

The CWE market region spans the French, German and BeNeLux electricity markets, while the Nordic markets are made up of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, with the Baltic states and Poland also in the process of being integrated.

The power exchanges Nord Pool Spot, APX-Endex, Belpex, EPEX Spot, GME, and OMEL have started a project that aims to deliver price coupling across the Nordic, Central West and Southern European regions.

"The initiative ... is intended to provide the basis for an effective European power market," Nord Pool Spot said, adding that the initiative was open to other power exchanges and market areas.

"The project will address the implementation of a common price coupling solution in a geographical area which initially shall cover Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Baltics, including the price coupling on SwePol-link to Poland," covering over 80 percent of the European power consumption.

