LONDON Irish utility ESB said on Friday it had secured financing for a 880-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Britain, showing financial backers are ready to lend money to build new gas plants despite their months of loss-making.

"Carrington Power Limited, owned by ESB, has reached financial close with a syndicate of international banks for a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant just outside Manchester, England," the company said in a statement.

The move was welcommed by Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey who has championed new gas plants as a replacement for aging coal ones which produce almost double the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per megawatt of generation as their gas counterparts.

"Conventional gas fired power generation needs to remain in the energy mix for some time, even as we seek to develop alternative low carbon technologies such as renewables, nuclear and carbon capture and storage (CCS)," he said in a statement.

The UK has a 1 billion pound competition to help fund the development of CCS projects in the country which seek to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground.

The Department for Energy and Climate Change has said a fifth of Britain's electricity generation will need to be replaced by cleaner alternatives over the next decade at a cost of up to 110 billion pounds.

