Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON The British government said on Wednesday it has given consent to build the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 power station in west Yorkshire
The plant will burn fuel from industrial and commercial waste, such as wood, to produce the equivalent of up to 90 megawatts of electricity.
The plant is being developed by a joint venture between utility SSE (SSE.L) and waste company Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Construction is likely to take about three years.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.