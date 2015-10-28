LONDON The British government said on Wednesday it has given consent to build the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 power station in west Yorkshire

The plant will burn fuel from industrial and commercial waste, such as wood, to produce the equivalent of up to 90 megawatts of electricity.

The plant is being developed by a joint venture between utility SSE (SSE.L) and waste company Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Construction is likely to take about three years.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)