LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has made a shortlist of six bidders who are competing to own and operate power transmission links to three offshore wind farms off the east coast of England, it said on Wednesday.

The three wind farms are Dudgeon, Rampion and Race Bank off the coasts of Norfolk and Suffolk. The three links are the first of five under a fifth round of tenders to grant offshore transmission licences, Ofgem said in a statement.

The fifth round has an estimated value of 2 billion pounds and will connect 2.3 gigawatts of generation capacity.

The bidders are Balfour Beatty Investments, Equitix, Diamond Transmission Partners, Mari Energy Transmission, Transmission Capital Partners and Triton Transmission.

Construction on Rampion wind farm is due to be completed in 2018, Dudgeon offshore wind farm is due to be completed late this year and Race Bank is also still under construction.

($1 = 0.8083 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)