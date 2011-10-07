LONDON Factory gate inflation rose to its highest in nearly three years in September, raising doubts about whether consumer price inflation will slow next year as rapidly as the Bank of England predicts.

On Thursday, the Bank decided to inject 75 billion pounds of stimulus into the economy, as the euro zone crisis threatens to tip Britain back into a recession which could put major downward pressure on prices in the medium term.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that producer output price inflation rose to 6.3 percent last month from 6.0 percent in August. This was a bigger increase than the rise to 6.2 percent forecast by economists and the highest rate since October 2008.

Rising food and fuel costs were the main drivers of the move, although the 'core' measure of producer output price inflation which excludes these components also hit its highest rate in more than a year at 3.8 percent.

Manufacturers' input costs rose by an annual 17.5 percent, showing ongoing pipeline pressures as the cost of imported food, parts and equipment all rose at their fastest annual rate in more than two years.

Bank Governor Mervyn King said on Thursday that he expects consumer price inflation to hit 5 percent soon, but then to fall rapidly in 2012, as the effect of past sales tax increases and rises in the price of oil fade away. The Bank also believes that spare capacity in a stagnant economy will help push down inflation.

In a separate release, the ONS said the net rate of return for private non-financial corporations slipped to 12.1 percent in the second quarter of 2011 from 12.5 percent the quarter before. It did not provide a breakdown within this of the contribution of oil and gas companies, due to a major statistical revision project.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)