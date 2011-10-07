LONDON Factory gate inflation rose faster than expected in September, driven by sharp rises in the cost of food and fuel, official data showed on Friday.

The Bank of England forecasts consumer price inflation will hit 5 percent later this year, before falling sharply in 2012.

On Thursday, the Bank decided to inject 75 billion pounds of stimulus into the economy, as the euro zone crisis threatens to tip Britain back into recession -- potentially putting major downward pressure on inflation in the medium term.

In a separate release, the Office for National Statistics said that the net rate of return for private non-financial corporations slipped to 12.1 percent in the second quarter of 2011 from 12.5 percent the quarter before. It did not provide a breakdown within this of the contribution of oil and gas companies, due to a major statistical revision project.

ANALYST COMMENTS

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"A touch on the high side of expectations but we are close to the peak for upstream price pressures. I think we are going to be seeing things like food and energy bearing down headline inflation. Are there risks of a big CPI target undershoot? I very much doubt it. I think the Bank of England is making sure the 2 percent is the minimum inflation gets to, rather than a mid-point of the target."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

It's slightly firmer than anticipated. But right now, it's not going to be of any consequence to the outlook for UK monetary policy. The BoE is very clearly in easing mode -- they're worried about inflation falling back sharply next year, and undershooting the 2 percent target.

"It's a fairly minor release, given global events at the moment."

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)