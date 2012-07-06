LONDON British factory gate inflation eased in June as companies' input costs fell at the fastest annual rate since September 2009, official data showed on Friday.

ANALYST COMMENTS

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK "There is a good correlation between core output prices and headline CPI; with the price indicators in the CBI/PMI surveys edging down further in June and BRC shop price inflation lower, this bodes well for further (albeit more modest) easing in CPI inflation going forward."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS "June's UK producer prices figures highlight the downward pressure on prices emerging at the start of the inflation pipeline.

"Output prices fell, causing the annual inflation rate to ease to 2.3 percent. Given the relatively long lags involved, this points on past form to the potential for core consumer goods inflation to fall into negative territory in mid-2013. So, following a prolonged overshot of the MPC's 2 percent inflation target, it is becoming increasingly likely that we are now heading for an equally elongated period of below target inflation."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The June producer price data are benign, supporting hopes that consumer price inflation will head down appreciably further over the coming months. This would give the economy much needed support by easing the squeeze on consumers' purchasing power. It would also facilitate further stimulative action later this year by the Bank of England should the economy fail to improve.

"The sharp retreat in oil prices and lower imported metals prices is easing the pressure on manufacturers' margins and giving them increased scope to limit prices to win business. Meanwhile, the current weakness of the economy and muted manufacturing activity means that more companies feel the need to price competitively to try and gain, or even retain, business. This was highlighted by core producer output prices falling 0.2% in June."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK "They're clearly falling on the back of weaker oil prices. That's a positive story. But I'm not sure how much longer we can expect this to continue: Our view is that oil prices will back up a bit in the second half of this year.

"But it does help to alleviate the direct impact on inflation, and might head off any potential increase in domestic energy bills, which will act to hold down the CPI. I still think inflation will get close to the 2 percent target by the end of this year.

"If inflation is coming down, it allows the Bank of England to say there's a bigger threat of an inflation undershoot and allows them to do more QE."