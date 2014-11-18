LONDON Britain's government has named construction firm Carillion (CLLN.L) and infrastructure services company Amey (FER.MC) as preferred bidders to help manage and maintain its regional prison services.

The Ministry of Justice said on Tuesday that it had awarded two lots of contracts each to Carillion and Spanish group Ferrovial's British subsidiary Amey to help drive costs savings of up to 115 million pounds over five years.

The contracts, which will begin in June 2015, will see the firms manage a range of works comprising facilities management in public sector prisons, cleaning and waste disposal.

The MoJ, which did not give a value for the deals, said the contracts would allow its public prison service to focus on core custodial functions.

