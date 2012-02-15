LONDON The Serious Fraud Authority (SFO) will be subject to an inquiry next month into the way it selects files to investigate, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Attorney-General Dominic Grieve has asked the head of the Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (CPS), the prosecuting authority for criminal actions in England, to undertake a review of the SFO's cases, the newspaper said without citing a source.

The review will be the first time the SFO has been surveyed by the inspectorate.

It follows the SFO's admission in December of errors in the search warrant used to raid the offices of the property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz.

Britain's solicitor-general and a CPS investigating official will visit the SFO as early as Wednesday to explain the scope of the inspection to staff, the FT said.

The SFO could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Bernard Orr)