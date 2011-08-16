LONDON House prices rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in June, the first increase since March, but were still 2 percent lower than a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The Department for Communities and Local Government said the average price of a home stood at 204,981 pounds.

The DCLG data is based on a sample of mortgage completions data from the Regulated Mortgage Survey, collected by the Council of Mortgage Lenders, and is less timely than house price data from individual mortgage lenders Halifax and Nationwide, which are based on mortgage approvals.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)