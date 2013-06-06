Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
LONDON British house prices grew by an annual 2.6 percent in the three months to May, the biggest rise since September 2010, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
House prices rose by 0.4 percent in May alone, faster than the 0.2 percent increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters, though down from the 1.1 percent rise recorded in April.
Halifax economist Martin Ellis said that property prices still faced significant headwinds.
"Despite these recent signs of improvement in the housing market, the subdued economic background and the accompanying weak income growth continue to be a significant constraint on housing demand and activity," he said.
Halifax is part of Lloyds Banking Group.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit after booking a raft of exceptional charges, the bulk of which related to its poorly performing plumbing and heating business.
LONDON Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.