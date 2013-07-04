FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON House prices rose 0.6 percent in June from May and posted their sharpest annual increase in nearly three years in the second quarter, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
Prices were 3.7 percent higher in the April-June period than a year ago. Both readings beat analysts' forecasts for a 0.4 percent monthly rise and a 3.6 percent yearly increase.
"Improved confidence in both the housing market and the economy, combined with a shortage of properties available for sale, appear to be pushing up house prices," said Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist.
He noted early indications that the government's Help to Buy equity loan scheme might be stimulating demand.
"Despite these signs of improvement in the market, the still subdued economic background and weak income growth are expected to remain significant constraints on housing demand and activity during the second half of 2013," he added.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by William Schomberg)
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.