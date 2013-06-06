LONDON House prices grew by an annual 2.6 percent in the three months to May, the biggest rise since September 2010, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

House prices rose by 0.4 percent in May alone, faster than the 0.2 percent increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters, though down from the 1.1 percent rise recorded in April.

Halifax economist Martin Ellis said that property prices still faced significant headwinds.

"Despite these recent signs of improvement in the housing market, the subdued economic background and the accompanying weak income growth continue to be a significant constraint on housing demand and activity," he said.

Halifax is part of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L).

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)