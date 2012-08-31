HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON British house prices showed their strongest monthly rise in more than two-and-a-half years this month, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, in contrast to a generally weak picture for the country's property market and broader economy.
Nationwide said house prices rose by 1.3 percent in August after falling a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in July. That left prices 0.7 percent lower than a year earlier - a smaller drop than the 2.2 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll.
Bank of England data on Thursday had shown a bigger-than-expected rise in net mortgage lending in July, but the number of mortgage approvals stayed weak and Nationwide cautioned against reading too much into August's data.
"Monthly price changes have been impacted by a number of one-off factors this year," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner. "Nevertheless, the fact that the annual pace of house price decline moderated ... provides evidence that conditions remain fairly stable."
Growth in employment in recent months, despite a mild recession which started late last year, was a major factor behind the limited decline in house prices, Gardner added.
Other economic news on Friday was less cheery, with the British Chambers of Commerce sharply downgrading its economic forecasts for this year and next, and GfK NOP reporting continued weakness in consumer confidence.
(Reporting by David Milliken)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.