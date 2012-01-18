LONDON A court ruled on Wednesday that a protest camp denouncing economic inequality should be removed from its site outside St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Dozens of protesters from the Occupy London movement have been camping outside St Paul's since October. Their original target was the nearby London Stock Exchange but police did not let them camp there.
At a High Court hearing, a judge ruled in favour of the City of London Corporation, the local authority, which had been campaigning for the right to remove the tent camp.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Estelle Shirbon)