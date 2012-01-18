A member of Occupy London walks outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Members of Occupy London hold banners outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A member of Occupy London walks outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man passes an Occupy London banner outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A businessman looks over the the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A member of Occupy London poses for media outside the High Court in London January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A court ruled on Wednesday that a protest camp denouncing economic inequality should be removed from its site outside St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Dozens of protesters from the Occupy London movement have been camping outside St Paul's since October. Their original target was the nearby London Stock Exchange but police did not let them camp there.

At a High Court hearing, a judge ruled in favour of the City of London Corporation, the local authority, which had been campaigning for the right to remove the tent camp.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Estelle Shirbon)