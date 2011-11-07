LONDON Most London City workers believe there is too great a gap between rich and poor in Britain and that traders, company bosses and stockbrokers are paid too much, a survey by a think-tank linked to St Paul's cathedral said on Monday.

Released to mark the 25th anniversary of financial deregulation in Britain, the survey found most of those polled believed the so-called "Big Bang" -- which created the City in its current form -- had resulted in less ethical behaviour.

Publication of the report, originally due last month, was delayed as controversy engulfed the church over its handling of an "Occupy" protest encamped in front of the cathedral demanding greater wealth equality and financial reform.

Representatives of the St Paul's Institute think tank said the report handed the church a mandate to demand action from the financial services industry.

"Now we can further the conversation beyond the discussions that have been happening in the last couple of years and say we need results, we need action," said Robert Gordon, manager of the institute.

St Paul's Canon Michael Hampel said he hoped that action would include a reduction in wealth inequality.

Retired bishop Peter Selby, who contributed to the report, said that the church's institutional complicity in finance had made it a difficult topic to address in the past, but that this was something that would change.

"I think that we have done far too little as churches to look at the place of money in our lives and the golden handcuffs by which we are all held," he said. "We need to get on with it."

"BONUS CULTURE NEEDS REFORM"

The poll for the St Paul's Institute, carried out among 515 professionals in London's financial sector, showed 75 percent thought wealth inequality was too great and that the bonus culture should be reformed.

Large bonuses encouraged excessive risk-taking and payouts should reflect long-term success rather than short-term performance, the majority of respondents said.

Seventy-seven percent said they thought teachers were paid too little while city bond traders, FTSE 100 chief executives, stockbrokers, lawyers and bankers were all identified as overpaid.

But respondents also praised the ethical initiatives of their own companies, and 72 percent said the financial services sector was not valued for its role in the UK economy.

With a council made up of former and current senior employees of city investment firms, the St. Paul's Institute is a Church of England body that organises debates about the role of ethics in the financial world.

Clergy, investment experts, and British empire historian Niall Ferguson have all spoken on wealth and morality at its events, many of which take place below the gilded dome of the cathedral, designed by Christopher Wren in the late 1600s.

On October 27, the Big Bang anniversary and intended publication date of the report, the director of the St. Paul's Institute Giles Fraser resigned as Canon Chancellor of the cathedral over its decision to seek legal eviction of the protest camp on its doorstep.

When Dean Graeme Knowles also quit, the church scrapped legal action and announced it would engage in debate with the protesters.

St Paul's Canon Michael Hampel told reporters the encampment had successfully focussed attention on the findings of the institute's report that would not have been enjoyed otherwise.

Naomi Colvin, a spokeswoman for the protesters, said "the revelation that people in the financial sector feel a deep unease about their remuneration ... is very important to know."

(Editing by Steve Addison)