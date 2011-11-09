Thousands of students marched through London on Wednesday in the latest display of anger against the government's austerity measures, with large numbers of police aiming to prevent a repeat of violence and rioting seen last year.

Here are some details about Britain's protests over the last year:

* NOVEMBER 2010 -- About 55,000 students took part in a November 10 demonstration in central London against government plans to triple university tuition fees.

-- A small group attacked the building housing the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party, smashing windows and spraying graffiti in the foyer. A student was jailed for throwing a fire extinguisher from the roof of the tower block.

* DECEMBER 2010 -- Protesters attacked government buildings and damaged a car carrying heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles after parliament voted on December 9 to raise fees paid by university students. The vote divided Britain's coalition government.

-- The move to shift the burden of paying for university teaching from state to student was the first test of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's intent to push through austerity cuts.

* MARCH 2011 -- Hundreds of thousands of protesters joined a rally on March 26 against the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's austerity plans.

-- Police arrested 201 people after groups of youths broke away from the union-organised march, fighting running battles with riot police and attacking banks and luxury stores in the West End shopping and theatre district.

* AUGUST 2011 -- More than 2,800 people were arrested after a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4 prompted rioting and looting in the poor London district of Tottenham.

-- The violence spread through London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other English cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damaged Britain's reputation for stability less than a year before London hosts the 2012 Olympics.

-- The riots came amid deepening gloom in Britain, with the economy struggling to grow while the government imposes deep public spending cuts and tax rises brought in to help eliminate a budget deficit which peaked at more than 10 percent of GDP.

-- Prime Minister David Cameron ruled out easing the spending cuts which some critics on the left say have fuelled tensions in Britain's cities, where the gap between rich and poor is large.

* OCTOBER 2011 -- Anti-capitalist protesters set up some 200 tents at St Paul's Cathedral, forcing its temporary closure, after they were blocked from the nearby London Stock Exchange. The City of London Corporation, which owns some of the land affected by the protest camp, said it was suspending legal action against the protesters to give time for reflection.

* NOVEMBER 2011 -- Some 10,000 people from across Britain were expected to join demonstrations against the Conservative-led coalition government's education policies on Wednesday. Students may be joined by electricians and taxi drivers who are staging their own protests in London, and by anti-capitalist protesters.

-- British trade unions have welcomed the government's revised offer in a long-running row over public sector pensions on November 2 but said planned strike action on November 30 would go ahead unless real progress was made in future negotiations.

